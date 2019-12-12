Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
James Cotti

James Cotti Obituary
James Cotti

Born: November 24th, 1942

Died: December 3rd, 2019

James"Jim" Cotti, age 77, of Lodi, WI, formerly of Elburn, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep, waking to a Heavenly morning and reunion with his wife Rita, on December 3rd, 2019.

Jim was born November 24th, 1942, in St. Charles, IL to proud parents, Dario and Olga Cotti.

Hei s survived by his loving son, Chad Cotti, daughter-in-law, Kasi Koshollek, and his grandchildren Edison (7) and Campbell(3).

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Dario (1966) and Olga (1998), and his wife Rita (2012).

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a memorial service to celebrate his life to follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jim's name. Checks may be made to the "James Cotti Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119.

Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
