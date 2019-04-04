|
|
James Francis Mika
James Francis Mika, age 78, died March 14, 2019 peacefully at his home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; sons, Mark and Jeffery; and brother, George.
James and Barbara where residents of Batavia, Illinois from 1976 to 2006. Both Mark and Jeffery are graduates of Batavia High School. A lover of golf, people, and always ready to give or take a joke. James was a dedicated father, husband, godfather, and friend.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Kindred Hospice care: www.kindredhealthcare.com
: donate3.cancer
Genesis Legacy Organization: www.genesislegacy.org/contribute
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019