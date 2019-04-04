Home

James Francis Mika

James Francis Mika Obituary
James Francis Mika

James Francis Mika, age 78, died March 14, 2019 peacefully at his home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; sons, Mark and Jeffery; and brother, George.

James and Barbara where residents of Batavia, Illinois from 1976 to 2006. Both Mark and Jeffery are graduates of Batavia High School. A lover of golf, people, and always ready to give or take a joke. James was a dedicated father, husband, godfather, and friend.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Kindred Hospice care: www.kindredhealthcare.com

: donate3.cancer

Genesis Legacy Organization: www.genesislegacy.org/contribute
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
