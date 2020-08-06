1/
James J. Albini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Albini

James J. Albini passed peacefully at home in St. Charles, IL on Sunday July 26, 2020. Jim was born in Gloversville, NY and moved frequently as a child living in New York, Ohio and Wisconsin. Jim was a lover of good food and travel. He had many relationships through the years enjoying the time he spent with friends and family.

Jim is preceded in his death by his parents Jim and Marion whom he cared for in their later years. He is survived by his children; Jim (Alicia) Albini, Nikki (David) Miller, Monica and Danny Albini, grandchildren Jack and Tony Albini, Taylor and Zack Miller, great grandson Braxton and his cousin and best friend Mary Jane Paris.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in his name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved