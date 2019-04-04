Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Irish American Heritage Center
Chicago, IL
James Laughlin Killian Obituary
James Laughlin Killian

James Laughlin "Jim" Killian, 90, of Elburn, and formerly of Bloomington, Palatine, and Barrington, passed away February 21, 2019.

Beloved husband of Pat for 22 years. Loving father of Michael (Janese), Brian (Jacqueline), Ann (Denis) McCarthy, Cullen (Gail), Barry, Sharon (Barry) Walker, Colleen (David) Curran; step-father to Chris Barille, Maura (Mike) Crooks, and Noelle Barille. Dearest "Pop Pop" of 23, and great-grandfather of nine. Cherished brother of Donald J. (Lori) Killian, and the late Patricia (the late John) Tully. Fond uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Jim proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, Illinois National Guard and Merchant Marines. He was a retired CPA, avid reader, walker, skier, and fitness enthusiast.

A mass and celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 5th, 2019, at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago, 11:30 to 2:30pm.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
