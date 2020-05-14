James Morgan Lewis
Born: June 11, 1940
Died: May 12, 2020
James Morgan Lewis, 79, of Geneva passed away on May 12, 2020. Jim was born on June 11, 1940 to Claude and Margaret "Jean" (ne Morgan) Lewis at the family home in Elizabethtown, KY.
Although his family moved to Chicago when he was 12, Kentucky would always hold a special place in Jim's heart and throughout his life, he frequently returned to his beloved Blue Grass state.
In Chicago, Jim lived on Halsted St. and later, as a young adult, he bought a 3-flat on Diversey Parkway. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1958 and received an honorable discharge from the Marines in 1964.
Jim spent most of his professional career in the steel industry, first with U. S. Steel in Chicago and then with Corey Steel in Cicero IL where he was an outside salesman until his retirement in 2007.
Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shelley, his two sons James Morgan II (Diane) of Lake Zurich, Todd (Kristin) of Grayslake and grandchildren Maggie, Christopher and Jenna. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved grandmother, Lela Lewis, and infant grandchildren Jeremy and Grace.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Autumn Leaves Memory Care in St. Charles and Suncrest Hospice for their care and support of Jim and his family during the past few months.
Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cairn Rescue USA, 24 Landing Lane, West Windsor NJ 08550 (www.cairnrescueusa.com) and The American Cancer Society (cancer.org). For information please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 14, 2020.