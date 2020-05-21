James W. McLane
1943 - 2020
James William McLane

Born: November 11, 1943

Died: May 16, 2020

James William "Jim" McLane, 76, of Batavia, Il., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Jim was born on November 11, 1943, the son of William McLane and Shirley Baracree. He was united in marriage to Pamela Ann McCoy on June 18, 1977, in Chicago, IL.

James served in Vietnam and spent 30-plus years working as the Vice President and Cashier at Gary Wheaton Bank in Batavia, IL. All the people who knew him over the years have come to know the great man he was. His laughter, humor and compassion will always be remembered by those who have worked with him, shared oysters with him, and loved him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Pamela Ann McLane; his two sons, Larry (Carla) Durrant and William (Jennifer) McLane; four grandchildren, Rose Kraemer, Alex (Christina) Durrant, Kayleigh McLane and Liam McLane and three great-grandchildren, Aubree, Baylee and Colton Durrant.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lord of Life Church, 40W606 IL. 38, Elburn, IL. 60119. Please check back at www.mossfuneral.com for updates of when service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in James' name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran School, 950 Hart Rd. Batavia, IL. 60510 or Lord of Life Pre-School, 40 W605 IL 38, Elburn, IL. 60119.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
