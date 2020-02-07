|
|
James Walter Gillett
Born: October 10, 1938
Died: February 4, 2020
James Walter Gillett, age 81, of Elburn ascended into Heaven on February 4, 2020, after passing away peacefully at Oak Crest Retirement Center where he made his home in recent years.
He was born October 10, 1938, in Muscatine, IA, the son of Kenneth and Mary (VanDolah) Gillett.
Jim is survived by his daughter Julie (Ed) Stuehm; his daughter-in-law, Denise Gillett-Parchert and her husband Wayne Parchert; three grandchildren: Sara (Matthew) Amato, Laura (Ludwig) Gerdes, and J.C. (Sophie Gaynor) Gillett; one great-granddaughter, Maewyn Gerdes; one brother Jerry (Karen) Gillett and countryside of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Gillett; his wife, Beverly Gillett, and his son, Jeffrey Gillett.
Services to celebrate Jim's life have already been held on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Private cremation burial will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jim's name. Checks may be made to the Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL 60119, or memorials may be mailed to P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2020