Jane Ann Grossklag


1951 - 2019
Jane Ann Grossklag Obituary
Jane Ann Grossklag

Born: October 12, 1951

Died: August 13, 2019

It is with sad hearts we said "goodbye" to a beautiful, spirited woman, who enriched many lives.

Survived by husband, Rod Kreutz, son Zachary Kreutz, grandchildren Bailee and Jackson Kreutz, brother Stephen Grossklag, of Libby, Mt. Sisters Erika Johnson, of Montgomery, IL, Regan Jancauskas of St.Charles, IL, Heidi Nebergall of Dalton, WI. Uncles Daniel (Dale) McClaskey of Clyde Hill, WA and William (Nancy) Grossklag of St. Charles. Nieces, Kristina Jedlink, Stephanie Dredge, Leia Nebergall and nephew Thor Nebergall.

Preceded in death by parents Germaine Becker and Robert D. Grossklag and grandparents.

Memorial date yet to be determined.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
