Jane Saenz
Jane (Ledbetter) Saenz of North Aurora, IL passed away at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL on December 3rd, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by her family. Jane was born September 23, 1937 in East St. Louis, MO to Beulah Nevada Allen and Clifford Douglas Ledbetter, the first of three children. The family moved to Mt. Vernon, IL and she graduated from Mount Vernon High in 1955. She married and moved up to northern Illinois to the Fox River Valley, where she remained living the rest of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Millicent (Ledbetter) Runner and great-granddaughter Tianna Leanne Foster.
She is survived by her brother, James Allen Ledbetter and her 4 children: Leanna Jane (Pickett) Harton, Larry Jon Pickett, Patricia Anne Puchalla and Jody Lynn Glemza-Saulsberry; 2 nieces, 1 nephew, 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jane loved music; she was quite musically talented as well, singing in local Do-It-Yourself Messiah's. She was an incredible artist and drew many uncanny likenesses of photos, which she gifted to her friends. She loved antiques, milk glass and garage sales. She faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Aurora for as long as she was able and it was the highpoint of her week. She was a beloved grandmother and friend, and remained young at heart until her last day.
There will be a private graveside burial at Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, IL. The family would like to thank the amazing staff in Delnor Hospital's ICU wing; in particular Nurse Katie, who was exceptional.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020