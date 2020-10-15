Janet Mary Anderson
Born: May 20, 1945
Died: September 29, 2020
By the grace of God, and after a 14 year-long battle with Alzheimer's, Janet Mary Anderson, 75, of Elburn, IL, passed away peacefully the morning of September 29, 2020.
Janet was born on May 20, 1945 at Community Hospital in Geneva, IL, the fourth of five children to George and Catherine (Heisten) Deutsch.
Janet is survived by her husband, David; three children, Michael Anderson, Joel (Chris) Anderson and Ryan Anderson; 4 grandchildren: Tyler, Connor, Madison and Gavin; three siblings: Bernie (Pat) Deutsch, Elaine Jaecks and Kathy Witmer and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolores Lehman; a nephew, John Deutsch and joins them all in Heaven.
A Mass to celebrate her faith will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn, IL. A celebration of life will be held at LionsPark, 500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL 60119, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1-5p.m. Private family burial services will be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing will be utilized for all services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Janet's name to benefit her favorite charities. Checks maybe made to the "Janet Anderson Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
