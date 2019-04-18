Janice Faye Hanczar



Born: June 3, 1949



Died: April 3, 2019



Janice Faye Hanczar (nee Gordon), age 69, passed over peacefully in her home April 3, 2019 due to cancer and multiple complications from chemo treatments. She was born on June 3, 1949 in Geneva, IL. To



Dorothy Helen and Jack Edward Gordon and grew up in Batavia, IL.



In 1968 she married Daniel Hall; Children: James (Jamie) Allen (Michele), Margaret (Peggy) Ann, Katherine (Katie) Lynn (Jason). In 1981 she married Robert Hanczar; Children: Stephani Nicole. In 1981 she became stepmother to Children: Kristoffer Scott (Dee), Robert Earl Jr. (Jennifer).



Janice attended Batavia High School and graduated in 1967. Most notably she was 1st chair violinist throughout her 4 years of high school. She was also involved in a trio of musicians. Janice also attended further education classes at Western Illinois University, College of DuPage and Elgin Community College. She was previously employed by DuPage Library System and ultimately with Arthur Andersen Research Library.



Janice also enjoyed multiple activities throughout her life: Tennis, Camping, Whitewater Rafting, Motor Cycling, Scuba Diving, Walking Nature Trails, Swimming the Lakes and Oceans, Walking the Beaches, Airboating and Kayaking. She also looked forward to attending all the class of '67 Reunions. She emphasized her two greatest adventures were the Cayman Islands Live-Aboard Dive Boat excursion in 1996 and a Hawaiian Islands vacation in 2009. She will be especially remembered for her romps and involvements with the Grandchildren. She was intuitive with them all as well as caring, inspiring, motivating and attended many Sports, music and school events. She Loved ALL the Grandchildren Dearly. Her "Happy Place" was her condo in Cape Coral, Florida, particularly a place of healing after her children and brother died.



Janice is survived by her husband Robert of 38 years of marriage; her sister: Cynthia (Cindy) Gordon of Lake Helen, FL.; Children: Kristoffer Hanczar (Dee) of St. Charles, IL., Peggy Thurlow of Geneva, IL., Robert Hanczar Jr. (Jen) of Sugar Grove, IL.., and Katie Wheeler (Jason) of Champaign, IL.; Grandchildren: Ryan Hall, Brooke Hall, Jack Thurlow, Aiden Thurlow, Trent Wheeler, Calvin Carlson, Connor Carlson, Kristian Hanczar, Taylor De Garcia, Audrey Hanczar, Ellie Hanczar and 4 Great Grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dorothy Gordon; Children: Jamie Hall in 2008, Stephani Hanczar in 2008; her brother Steve Gordon in 2010.



Memorial visitation will be held at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street, Geneva, Illinois from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 and a memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Fox Valley Hands of Hope"at



200 Whitfield Drive, Geneva, IL. 60134. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019