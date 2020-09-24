Jean E. Siebert
Born:February 17, 1930; in Aurora, IL
Died: September 16, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Jean E. Siebert, 90, of Batavia, IL. passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. Jean was born on February 17, 1930, in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Henry and Florence (nee. Olsen) Evans. She was united in marriage to Herbert Tinsman Siebert on August 30, 1952 at Mooseheart.
After graduating from West Aurora High School in 1948, Jean went on to study at Colorado College and obtained her bachelor's degree in English in 1952. Jean was a dedicated childhood educator in Batavia. She began her career as a teacher's aide, then moved into the role of kindergarten teacher at Louise White Elementary School until her retirement in 1994. Jean loved to read, garden, watch PBS, and spend time with her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her three loving children, Scott (Jennifer) Siebert, John (Kate) Siebert, Anne (Robert Teinowitz) Siebert; her five grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Kristen, Jack, and Maggie Siebert; one sister, Mary (Robert) Bereman; her four nieces and two nephews; and her caregiver, Ewa Koleczek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years, Herbert "Beau" T. Siebert; her son, Brian Siebert; and her nephew, Bradley Newsom.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL 60510. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that all attendees wear a face covering and maintain social distancing while attending the visitation. A private memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 222 S Batavia Ave, Batavia, IL 60510. Attendance will be limited to family, however the service will be available for all to view online. Please contact the church for viewing information (630) 879-3378. Interment will follow at West Batavia Cemetery in Batavia, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to, Calvary Episcopal Church www.Ca
lvaryEpiscopalBatavia.church or Ronald McDonald House Charities to support families with critically ill children www.RMCH.org
.