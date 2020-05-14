I am very sorry for your loss. I didn't know Jean very long, but I enjoyed our time together. My condolences,
Hilde Frey
Jean F. Whalen
Born: March 18, 1933; in Moline, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Jean F. Whalen, 87, a longtime resident of Batavia, passed away peacefully at her home in Aurora on May 10, 2020. She was born March 18, 1933 in Moline, IL to Lester and Margaret Sadler.
Cherished wife of the late Frank Whalen. Belovedmom of Thomas Hearty, Kathleen (Chris) Adams, Frances Whalen, Thomas (Gloria) Whalen and Margaret (Greg) Madden. Adored grandma of Becki (Shey) Howard, Mary (Jonathon) Staggs, Chris (Lauren) Adams, Elizabeth Adams, Abigail, Daniel and Carolyn Whalen, Kevin and Connor Hearty, and Sarah and Katie Madden. Great-Grandma of Ryan Howard and Jane Staggs. Dearest sister of Nancy (Harry) Dawes, John (Theresa) Sadler, and James Sadler. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Jean had a life-long love of teaching that started at Benedictine College and finished in the Batavia School District. She was a long-time member of her cherished book club, the DuPage Art League, and volunteered with the CASA organization.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hessed House, 659 S. River St.,Aurora, IL 60506. Due to the current health crisis, all services are private.
Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones FuneralHome, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. A celebration oflife will be planned for a later date. For more information, please call630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 14, 2020.