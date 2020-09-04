1/1
Jeffrey Gerald Hartmann
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Gerald Hartmann

Born: March 25, 1960

Died: August 31, 2020

Jeffrey Gerald Hartmann, born March 25th, 1960 to Gerald Aurthur Hartmann and Nancy Jane (Peffers) Hartmann, died on August 31st, 2020 at the family lake house in St. Germain, WI. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather.

Growing up on a grain and livestock farm in rural Sycamore, IL, Jeff was no stranger to hard work. During his youth he enjoyed showing livestock at FFA and 4H fairs and also earned the American Farmer Degree. He graduated in 1982 from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor's of Science in Animal Science, where he began dating his wife Sari, whom he married shortly after graduation. He was an active member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity where he formed relationships which proved to last a lifetime. His first job out of college was with the National Bank & Trust of Sycamore, IL. In the spring of 1983 Jeff began his lifelong career as a farmer.

Part of Jeff's dedication to his community was shown through his membership of several boards, committees, and clubs, including the DeKalb Area Pork Producers, the Hinckley-Big Rock School Board, the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the DeKalb County Corn and Soybean Growers Board of Directors, Kishwaukee Super Sledders snowmobile club, and the Union Drainage District No. 3 Board of Directors.

Downtime and idle hands were never familiar to him, as his drive and dedication to both his work and relationships caused him to be constantly active. He lived his life to the fullest, approaching work and recreation alike with incredible perseverance and enthusiasm. His curiosity and passion for innovation lead to constant tinkering and learning; his favorite reading material was the operator's manual of a tractor. Jeff thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley out west, traveling to warm locations, sailing amongst the beautiful British Virgin Islands, and attending Northern Illinois University football games.

He is survived by his wife Sari (Huftalin), his parents Gerald and Nancy (Peffers) Hartmann, his children Noel (Michael) Fabian and Brice (Tuli) Hartmann, his grandson Kalman Fabian, his brother Doug (Cathy) Hartmann, his sister Andrea (Tony) Thurwanger, and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed but his memory will be passed on for generations to come.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home of 310 Oak Street, DeKalb, IL 60115; (815) 758-3841.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chuck & Pat Huff
Family
September 3, 2020
Way to young... from one Huskie to another... May God bless you and your family....
Steve Goehl
September 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone! Whenever I was Jeff and Sari, they always were smiling!
Julie Main
Friend
September 3, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. God’s peace to you and your family. Thinking of you and wishing you comfort during this difficult time.
Jason and Cary Mann
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved