Jerry L. Peterson
Born: April 23, 1939; in Batavia, IL
Died: February 14, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Jerry L. Peterson, 80, of Geneva passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Batavia on April 23, 1939, the son of Ida and LaVerne Peterson.
Jerry graduated from Batavia High School in 1957. While still in school, he started employment with Dunbar Kappel where he trained and worked prior to joining the US Army. He was stationed at the Homestead Air Force Base in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. After returning home in 1964, he resumed work at Dunbar Kapple. In 1969 he joined the Technical Services group at Fermilab as an instrument machinist. He retired from his position as Assistant Machine Shop Superintendent at Fermilab in December, 2002.
He is remembered with love by his children, Neal Peterson, Wendy (Trini) Alexander, and grandchildren, Holly and Todd Peden, from his marriage to Marcia Gardner; his current wife, Lauren Curry, mother of Libby (Joe) Pelka and grandchildren Josey and Jack; his sisters, Shirley (Ron) Haedt, Pat Myler, and brother Rick (Jayne) Peterson, and is fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Ida and LaVerne Peterson, and sister, Helen (Bob) Brown.
Memorial service will be held on February 27, 1:00 pm at the Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton Street, Geneva, Illinois. Internment will be family only at the Batavia West Side Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Geneva United Methodist Church in his name.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020