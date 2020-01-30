|
Jewell c. beebe
Born: September 22, 1927
Died: January 14, 2020
Mrs. Jewell "Julie" C. Beebe, Age 92, of Jacksonville, Florida formally of Geneva and St. Charles died peacefully Tuesday, January 14th at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center in St. Augustine, Florida, with family by her side.
Julie was born in St.Charles to Robert and Mae Glenn in 1927. She attended St. Charles schools and was an honor student and Varsity cheerleader. She had numerous jobs following graduation until marrying her high school sweetheart Arthur E. Beebe upon his return from the US Marine Corp during WWII. They were married on May 5, 1947.
Julie enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to many bridge clubs. She enjoyed attending her three sons sporting events and activities. In later years she became the office manager of Act I hair salon in Geneva which she really enjoyed working and being around people. She was a member of the Baker Memorial Church in St. Charles. She was also a member of the PEO sisterhood chapter KB of St. Charles.
In 2016 Jewell moved to Florida to be close to family and made lots of new friends. She really enjoyed the time that she had in Florida plus the warm weather.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur and her two sisters Dorothy Salnave and Norma Weimer
Jewell is survived by three sons: Robert (Rob) (Cheryl) of St. Augustine, John (Judy) of Sevierville, Tennessee and Timothy of Palm Coast, Florida. Six grandchildren: Justin (Christy) Beebe, Sarah (Ben) Borgmeyer, Jameson (Stephanie) Beebe, Preston Beebe, Austin Beebe, Madison Beebe, Ryan (Diane) Kelly, and Trevor, along with seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in St. Charles at a later date.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020