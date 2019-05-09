Joan Elaine Andrzejewski



Born: April 5, 1935



Died: April 28, 2019



Joan Elaine (Davis) Andrzejewski, 84, of Elburn, formerly of Batavia, peacefully entered heaven on April 28, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a short bout with cancer.



Joan was born on April 5, 1935, in Jamestown, New York. She met her husband, David Andrzejewski, while they were both students at Jamestown High School, and they married on June 25, 1955.



In 1963, after the birth of her first two children, Karen and Kevin, the couple relocated to Batavia, IL, where they went on to welcome three more children, Stephen, Richard and Susie.



Once settled in the Woodland Hills subdivision, Joan's welcoming nature created a home where neighbors and friends loved to gather, and lifelong friendships were made. She became known as "mom," to every kid who came through the door.



While family and friends were her main focus, Joan was a proud and loyal Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Joan worked at Mid Valley Accounting in Geneva for thirty years and also enjoyed traveling, which always involved visits with family.



Joan leaves behind her loving husband, David, daughter Karen (the late John) Brownell, of Oviedo, FL, son, Kevin (Rita Dwiggins Hoover) Andrzejewski, of Batavia, son Stephen (Kim Aberle), of Los Angeles, CA, son Richard, of Elburn, and daughter Susie, of Geneva.



Joan's greatest joy was her grandchildren; she leaves behind Briar, Josh (Morgan), Justin (Jennifer), Jarek, Jessie, Jacqueline, Julia, Justine and Joey, as well as great grandchildren Mason and Kyleigh.



Joan also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Lola and Firman, her sister, Patty (the late Don) Smith, as well as her beloved son-in-law, John "JB" Brownell.



Joan's beautiful smile and easy laughter will be missed by all who had the great gift of knowing her.



A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL. 60510. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the , 1749 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton, IL 60189 or www.lung.org.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the , 1749 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton, IL 60189 or www.lung.org.

For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com