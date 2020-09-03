Joanne L. Mickelsen
Born: February 20, 1941; in Oak Park, IL
Died: August 27, 2020; in Maywood, IL
Joanne L. Mickelsen, age 79, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL.
She was born February 20, 1941 in Oak Park, the daughter of John and Lillian (Sandell) Johnson.
Joni graduated from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1962. She worked most of her career at DuPage Internal Medicine in Carol Stream, IL as a registered nurse. Joni loved to read and to play bridge. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family and friends. Joni was very kind and loving and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Rick Mickelsen; children Kris Mickelsen of Geneva, IL, Kraig (Debbie) Mickelsen of Geneva, IL, and Kirk (Amanda) Mickelsen of Grimes, IA; grandchildren Kayla, Kyle, Konnor, Ryan, Kollin, Lexi, Trevor, and Katelyn; brothers Dr. John "Jack" (Mary) Johnson Jr. of San Diego, CA and Rev. Richard "Dick" (Annette) Johnson of Wauconda, IL; and many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Kymberli Lyn Mickelsen.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, IL 60134. Due to restrictions surrounding social distancing, standards of occupancy will be upheld. To attend please be prepared to wear a mask and/or wait if occupancy standards need to be met before entering.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 5, at 10:30 am at Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. 3rd St, Geneva, IL 60134, www.genevalutheran.org
, with Pastor Trudy Stoffel presiding. A visitation will be held at 9:30 am prior to the funeral service. Due to Covid-19 the funeral service will be a private service for family only; however, the service will be live-streamed on the Geneva Lutheran Church YouTube Channel, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVI_Q8psMau-NToD1RHfMVw
, where the service will be archived for future viewing after the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Friends, P.O. Box 343, Warrenville, IL 60555 or Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707.
For information please contact Malone Funeral Home at 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com
.