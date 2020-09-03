1/1
Joanne L. Mickelsen
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne L. Mickelsen

Born: February 20, 1941; in Oak Park, IL

Died: August 27, 2020; in Maywood, IL

Joanne L. Mickelsen, age 79, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL.

She was born February 20, 1941 in Oak Park, the daughter of John and Lillian (Sandell) Johnson.

Joni graduated from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1962. She worked most of her career at DuPage Internal Medicine in Carol Stream, IL as a registered nurse. Joni loved to read and to play bridge. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family and friends. Joni was very kind and loving and she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Rick Mickelsen; children Kris Mickelsen of Geneva, IL, Kraig (Debbie) Mickelsen of Geneva, IL, and Kirk (Amanda) Mickelsen of Grimes, IA; grandchildren Kayla, Kyle, Konnor, Ryan, Kollin, Lexi, Trevor, and Katelyn; brothers Dr. John "Jack" (Mary) Johnson Jr. of San Diego, CA and Rev. Richard "Dick" (Annette) Johnson of Wauconda, IL; and many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Kymberli Lyn Mickelsen.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, IL 60134. Due to restrictions surrounding social distancing, standards of occupancy will be upheld. To attend please be prepared to wear a mask and/or wait if occupancy standards need to be met before entering.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 5, at 10:30 am at Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. 3rd St, Geneva, IL 60134, www.genevalutheran.org, with Pastor Trudy Stoffel presiding. A visitation will be held at 9:30 am prior to the funeral service. Due to Covid-19 the funeral service will be a private service for family only; however, the service will be live-streamed on the Geneva Lutheran Church YouTube Channel, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVI_Q8psMau-NToD1RHfMVw, where the service will be archived for future viewing after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Friends, P.O. Box 343, Warrenville, IL 60555 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707.

For information please contact Malone Funeral Home at 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
09:30 AM
Geneva Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
live-streamed on the Geneva Lutheran Church YouTube Channel, which can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVI_Q8psMau-NToD1RHfMVw Geneva Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved