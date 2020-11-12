John A. Magerko Sr.Died: November 2, 2020John A. Magerko Sr., age 86, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.John devoted his life to family, community, and country alongside his wife and loving partner of 60 years, Mary Ann. John led and participated in everything from baseball organizations to church and library boards. He taught Sunday School classes and community college accounting classes. Before all of this, he served in the US Army Airborne and Reserves.John is survived by his children: John, Jr. (Suzanne), Mark (Ying), Matthew (Diane), and Luke (Lori) Magerko, and grandchildren: Katie, Alex, Nicole, Nicholas, Marla, and Lucy.He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Ann Magerko as well as his wife, Mary Ann.May his memory be eternal and live on through his family.Further, the family asks that any donations made in his name be given to Illinois cancer centers; namely, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, University of Chicago Medical Center, University of Illinois Hospital. Thank you for your gift.