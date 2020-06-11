John B. Horn
Born: January 19, 1939; in Evanston, IL
Died: June 2, 2020; in West Chicago, IL
John B. Horn, 81, of Naperville, formerly of St. Charles, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Aperion Care Center in West Chicago where he has been a resident for many years. John was born in Evanston, IL on January 19, 1939 the son of Burson and Eleanor (nee Otis) Horn.
John was proud to call himself a born-again Christian after attending a Billy Graham Crusade. Growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts and earned an Eagle Scout Award. John attended the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago for 2 ½ years. He graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign with a B.S. in psychology. He was a member of PSI Upsilon Fraternity. John later earned his M.A. in New Testament Theology from Wheaton Graduate School. He worked as a private investor.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the guidelines for social distancing will be followed. Visitation will be held 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Moss Norris Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow the visitation at Union Cemetery in St. Charles, IL. For additional information contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 630-584-2000, www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.