John B. Horn
1939 - 2020
John B. Horn

Born: January 19, 1939; in Evanston, IL

Died: June 2, 2020; in West Chicago, IL

John B. Horn, 81, of Naperville, formerly of St. Charles, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Aperion Care Center in West Chicago where he has been a resident for many years. John was born in Evanston, IL on January 19, 1939 the son of Burson and Eleanor (nee Otis) Horn.

John was proud to call himself a born-again Christian after attending a Billy Graham Crusade. Growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts and earned an Eagle Scout Award. John attended the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago for 2 ½ years. He graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign with a B.S. in psychology. He was a member of PSI Upsilon Fraternity. John later earned his M.A. in New Testament Theology from Wheaton Graduate School. He worked as a private investor.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the guidelines for social distancing will be followed. Visitation will be held 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Moss Norris Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow the visitation at Union Cemetery in St. Charles, IL. For additional information contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 630-584-2000, www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
