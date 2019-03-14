John Charles Justice



Born: October 14, 1943



Died: March 7, 2019



John Charles Justice, age 75, of Elburn, passed away unexpectedly in the late evening of Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. John was born on October 14, 1943, in Woodstock, IL, to proud parents, M. John and M. Hazel (Sheehan) Justice.



John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Justice; his five children, Julie (Nancy) Justice-Marshall, triplets Michael (Fabiola) Justice, Kathleen (Torey) Quinn, Jill Justice, and Susan (Donna Iraci) Justice; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Alejandro "Alex", Emiliano, Connor, Sofia, Camila, twins Mateo and Valentina, and Emily; his two nephews, David and Scott; and his niece, Adeel; as well as many friends, old and new.



He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Justice; and his sister, Joan Khaja.



Services have already been held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Tributes may also be forwarded to Conley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119, the Conley Funeral Home FacebookPage, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary