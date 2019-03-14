Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for John Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Justice


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Charles Justice Obituary
John Charles Justice

Born: October 14, 1943

Died: March 7, 2019

John Charles Justice, age 75, of Elburn, passed away unexpectedly in the late evening of Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. John was born on October 14, 1943, in Woodstock, IL, to proud parents, M. John and M. Hazel (Sheehan) Justice.

John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Justice; his five children, Julie (Nancy) Justice-Marshall, triplets Michael (Fabiola) Justice, Kathleen (Torey) Quinn, Jill Justice, and Susan (Donna Iraci) Justice; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Alejandro "Alex", Emiliano, Connor, Sofia, Camila, twins Mateo and Valentina, and Emily; his two nephews, David and Scott; and his niece, Adeel; as well as many friends, old and new.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Justice; and his sister, Joan Khaja.

Services have already been held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Tributes may also be forwarded to Conley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119, the Conley Funeral Home FacebookPage, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now