John F. O'Donnell

Born: June 21, 1934

Died: November 12, 2019

John F. "Jack" O'Donnell, 85, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born June 21, 1934 in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY, the son of the late John and Margaret Edna O'Donnell (nee Foley). Jack is survived by his sons, John (Susie) O'Donnell and Stephen (Maria) O'Donnell; his daughter, Leslie Burns; his grandchildren, Jack and Riley O'Donnell, Kayla, Bailey and Nina Burns; many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Lipton) O'Donnell; his son-in-law, James Burns; and his sister, Mary (Robert) Noli.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m., November 23, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, (corner of Lancaster & Hardin) Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
