John Howe Orr, 65, sailed on March 22, 2019 in Fort Myers Florida.



He was born in Greenfield, Indiana to Nancy (Crowe) and John Orr on September 4, 1953. He graduated from West Aurora High School and the University of Colorado.



He was a courageous, independent, hilarious guy who always followed his own star. John went from a bar-singing hippie in Boulder to a reporter on the Zuni reservation in New Mexico. Then, he was on to California where he discovered surfing, sailing and the joys of family life. He was a devoted and loving father. A great career as a print reporter and editor rounded out that part of his life. Then the sea was calling and because there is somethin' 'bout a boat, he was off to Florida. He found his one particular harbor and spent happy years as the captain of Alexia with his loyal cat, Tiki.



Catnherdad wrote music, shared his political views on FB, did crosswords, and became a full time Parrot Head. They welcomed him and became his family.



He is survived by his son Jacob, sisters Jane and Polly, and brother Dan and the devoted Tiki. He will be missed by an amazing, caring PHamily and incredible friends Tyrone and Kya. Our deepest thanks to them all.



John will be buried in West Batavia Cemetery on June 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm.



Fair winds and following seas Cap'n.



May the force be with you.



