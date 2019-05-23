John O. Skow



Born: April 10, 1950



Died: May 14, 2019



John O. Skow, 69, of Byron (formerly of Geneva and Sugar Grove), passed away May 14, 2019 at Michealsen Health Center in Batavia, IL. He was born April 10, 1950 in Aurora, Illinois, the son of the late Oakley and Marie (Sierke) Skow.



John graduated from Geneva High School in 1968 and Aurora College in 1972. He then worked for Donahue & Thornhill for many years as a land surveyor while also helping on the family farm until his parents retired. After their deaths, he purchased a rural home in Byron, where he spent many happy hours working in his garden and watching his beloved Cubs and Packers.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley and Marie. He is survived by his cousins, nieces, and nephews.



His family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Michealsen and Covenant Care Hospice for the excellent care that they provided in his final days.



John will be interred at the Sugar Grove Cemetery. A private family service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Mr. Skow's name may be directed to Shriners Hospital of Chicago and Aurora University. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL.



For further information, call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 23, 2019