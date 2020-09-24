John Roger Whitcomb



Born: March 10, 1945



Died: September 10, 2020



John Roger Whitcomb of Wheaton, IL passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 75. He was surrounded in life and his passing by his loving family. He shared 53 years of marriage with his high school sweetheart, Ida (Greenwood) Whitcomb. John was born March 10, 1945 in Newport, VT to Roger and Ruth (White) Whitcomb.John attended the University of Vermont and graduated from Castleton State College with a Bachelor of Arts. He then obtained a Masters of Business in Healthcare Administration from the University of Florida. He began his healthcare career with a residency at Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. Through the years, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Copley Hospital in Morrisville, VT, Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL and Lewistown Hospital in Lewistown, PA. He spent the later years of his career as a consultant with numerous rural and financially challenged hospitals, as well as with Franciscan Alliance, Inc. of Indiana. Throughout his auspicious and accomplished career, John remained ever humble and committed to the growth of others. Furthermore, he was steadfast in his belief that through his work he could make an impact on communities in need and improve the health of those around him.



In addition to his wife Ida, he is survived by their four children: Leslie MacAlister of Albany, NY, Jeffrey Whitcomb and his wife Hillary of Huntington Beach, CA, Thomas Whitcomb and his wife Amy of Lantana, TX and Sara Schroeder and her husband Kurt of Glen Ellyn, IL. John and Ida were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. John is also survived by his sister, Martha Montague and her husband Richard of Groton, VT, his brother Alan Whitcomb and his wife Cathy of Granville, NY and by many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Dowd, brother-in-law Thomas Dowd, and by his grandson, Hunter Kennefick.



John enjoyed a thoughtful and respectful debate, and there were few topics in which he was not well-read or considered. Conversations were often challenging in the best way, and one never concluded without each party seeing things in a slightly different way. Like a true Vermont native, John was handy and hard-working. There was no project too intimidating for him to tackle and his family and friends were often the lucky recipients of John's craftsmanship and woodworking. Over the years he crafted furniture for his children and grandchildren, and honed beautiful vases, pens and small items on his lathe. His woodshop was the envy of many. John was a dedicated and responsive Papa to his many grandchildren. He spent many hours with them in the family pool, in the workshop or encouraging their sports and activities.



A private family service will be held this week. And at a later date, the family will invite friends to join in a celebration of John's life.





