|
|
John Roland Waterfield
Born: February 22, 1932
Died: November 8, 2019
John Roland Waterfield, 87, passed away in his home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Married to his Bevie for almost 67 years, he was the father of four, grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to six.
Jack was born on February 22, 1932 in Westchester, PA to John and Ann (Morris) Waterfield. As a young boy, he grew up in Beverly Hills, CA moving to Batavia, IL in 1945. He graduated from Batavia High School in 1949 and received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1953 where he was a member of the ROTC and Beta Sigma Psi fraternity. He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Ecklund on December 20th, 1952. Together they raised four children, Sallie, Sue, Tim and Katie in Batavia, IL.
After college, Jack served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, and after returning to Batavia, he served an additional 8 years in the Army Reserves. Jack was the President of Lawndale Industries before spending 25 years with ITT Corporation as the General Sales Manager for the Fluid Handling Division.
Jack took up sailing with his good friend Dick Larson and together they joined the Lake Geneva, WI Sailing Club. In the early 70's he joined the Geneva Golf Club which became an important part of his life. Jack was also a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, serving on the church board. He sang in the church choir for 70 years.
After retiring, Jack travelled the world with Bev, scheduling a special trip each year for 20 years. He also took a yearly fishing trip to Canada with his friends. He served on the board of the United Way and volunteered with the food pantry. He loved spending time in his garden and yard. Most of all he loved his family.
Often described as the "nicest guy you'll ever know", he could be counted on for a kind word and incredible generosity. His heart knew no bounds. He was a quiet, thoughtful man who was also the life of every party.
Jack is survived by his wife Beverly of Batavia; four children, Sallie (Mark) Lund of Clarinda, IA, Sue (James) Koller of Geneva, IL, Tim (Judy) Waterfield of Sycamore, IL, Katie (Troy) Lindley of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren, Sara (Tony) Camilli, Emily Bokar, Ann (Tim) Martin, Megan Bokar, Ruth (Joe) Fontana, Peter (Clare) Lund, Ellen (Dan) Monnier; and six great grandchildren, Ava and Lucas Camilli, Amelia and Hadley Fontana, Arlo and Anders Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Roland Waterfield Sr. and Ann Waterfield.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 South Lincoln Street, in Batavia. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM before the service. A reception will be held following the service at Geneva Golf Club, 831 South Street, Geneva, IL. All who loved him (or even liked him a lot) are invited to drink, eat and toast a life well lived. The price of entrance is a good Jack memory. Happy tears not required but encouraged.
Memorials in his name can be given to The United Way, www.unitedway.org or Bethany Lutheran Church, www.bethanybatavia.org. For more information, call Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or visit www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019