Jon Erik Pearson
Born: April 17, 1971; in Munich, Germany
Died: August 20, 2020; in Monticello, IL
Jon Erik Pearson, 49, of Monticello, IL formerly of Winter Park CO, passed away at 5:35 pm, August 20, 2020 peacefully at home.
Jon was born on April 17, 1971 in Munich, Germany and raised in St. Charles, IL. Jon is the son of John and Mary (Lencioni) Pearson.
Jon is survived by his parents, sister Cassandra Pearson, brother Joshua Pearson, and nephews, Theo, Calvin, and August. He was expecting a new niece or nephew in November.
Jon graduated from St Charles East high school in 1989, tried Elgin Community College and decided on the mountains of Colorado instead. He worked as chair lift operator, downhill bike trail maintenance man, ran Dark Territory, where all the big 30- and 40-foot jumps were made and taught the young snowboarders on weekends. He loved instructing the most. He was also in many competitions, winning jackets and helmets and giving them away to his friends. His biggest achievement was winning the BIG AIR X-Games in 1999 at Breckenridge Ski Resort by doing a double front flip with a perfect landing. It was the first time ever for anyone on a snowboard. In his 25 years in the mountains he lived mostly in Winter Park, some time in Vail, Lake Tahoe and Silverthorne, Colorado. He boarded many times with his father, who he converted to snowboarding after 30 years of skiing sometime in the 1990's. From bungee jumping in Las Vegas 18 stories high at Circus Circus to jumping off the second story of his childhood home into the 8-foot deep pool in the back yard, he was fearless. Living on the edge was where it was at for him. Jon's words of wisdom... "Life is nothing more than killing time until it kills us, so enjoy it to the fullest, and don't take anything for granted. And please don't cry for me because it's over... smile because it happened."
.