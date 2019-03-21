Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
North Aurora Seventh Day Adventist Church
950 Mooseheart Rd
Aurora, IL
Joseph E. Erd

Joseph E. Erd Obituary
Joseph E. Erd

Joseph E. Erd, 88, of St Charles, died March 7, 2019 with his family at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Erd; 6 children, Gloria (Rod) Helm, Rick (Laura) Erd, Bill Erd, Bob (Karen) Erd, Herb (Diane) Erd, Mike (Val) Erd; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is planned on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 11:00 am at North Aurora Seventh Day Adventist Church, 950 Mooseheart Rd, N. Aurora, IL 60542.

For more info & detailed obituary, please visit www.dupagecremations.com or call 630-293-5200.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
