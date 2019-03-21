|
Joseph E. Erd
Joseph E. Erd, 88, of St Charles, died March 7, 2019 with his family at his side.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Erd; 6 children, Gloria (Rod) Helm, Rick (Laura) Erd, Bill Erd, Bob (Karen) Erd, Herb (Diane) Erd, Mike (Val) Erd; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 11:00 am at North Aurora Seventh Day Adventist Church, 950 Mooseheart Rd, N. Aurora, IL 60542.
For more info & detailed obituary, please visit www.dupagecremations.com or call 630-293-5200.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019