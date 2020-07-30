Joseph H. Lyon Sr.
Born: January 5, 1929
Died: November 25, 2019
Talk about a life well lived. Joe was a sportsman, a pilot and a successful businessman, blessed with the gifts of a consummate gentleman. He was magnanimous, tolerant and kind, and had a sense of humor that rendered him one of the funniest men you ever met.
Joe was born in Brattleboro, Vermont, the son of Charles and Adele Lyon. Dad owned a hardware store, and mom went on to open a travel agency. To hear Joe tell it, there was no better place to grow up than Brattleboro. There wasn't much money, but friends and amusements were plentiful. And Joe's stories from those days are delightful. (They just can't be repeated in an obituary.)
Service in the post-World War II Navy provided Joe his first exposure to the Midwest when he was assigned for training to Naval Station Great Lakes. After the Navy, it was off to Dartmouth College, where Joe was a proud member of the Class of '52. Along the way he went on a blind date with a Middlebury College coed named Barbara Osborne. Joe and Barbara fell fast and hard for each other and were married June 6, 1953, in Middlebury, Vermont.
Joe started his sales career in Ohio before settling in Wayne, Illinois, where he rose to become president of Dukane Corp.'s Seacom unit. Along the way, Joe learned to fly, and for years he piloted his own Beech Bonanza on business - always making sure to there was room for his golf clubs in the back of the plane. With Barbara, Joe was fixture at the Dunham Woods Riding Club, where his lefty serve made him a formidable opponent on the tennis court and well-deserved reputation as a raconteur made him a sought-after companion on the patio or in the bar.
Joe got the most out of his long life because he knew what was most important in life: a tight community of close friends; the four children whose champion he remained throughout his life; and, most important, his 66-year marriage to his Silver Fox, Barbara.
In addition to Barbara, Joe is survived by his daughters Sydney (Mark) Baldwin of Rockford, Illinois; Meredith (Craig) White of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Stacey (John) Abe of Naperville, Illinois; son Joseph H. Lyon Jr. (Janet) of St. Charles, Illinois; and grandchildren Jack and Andrew Abe of Chicago; Hannah Baldwin of Monroe, Louisiana; Mary Baldwin (Simon Gutierrez) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Jane Baldwin (Taha Hameduddin) of Singapore; Charles (Jacie) Lyon of Portland, Oregon, and David Lyon of St. Charles, Illinois.
If your life intersected with Joe's, you know how lucky you are, and in normal times there would be a grand public celebration of a life lived extraordinarily well. COVID-19 has other ideas, however, so the family will say a final farewell to Joe at a private graveside ceremony on July 31.
