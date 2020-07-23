1/
Joseph M. Barberich
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Joseph M. Barberich

Born: September 8, 1921; in Omaha, NE

Died: July 16, 2020; in Land O' Lakes, FL

Joseph M. Barberich, 98, of Land O' Lakes Florida, formerly of St. Charles, IL died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Baldomero Lopez State Veterans' Nursing Home in Land O' Lakes Florida. He was born September 8, 1921 in Omaha, Nebraska..

Joseph was a WWII Veteran serving in the US Marines Corp. He saw front line combat duty in the South Pacific. He was a member of the St. Charles Moose and St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Before his retirement in 1981, he had been employed by Diamond International for 30 years as alithographer.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Donald) Hansen of Champaign, IL and three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorraine, and daughter, Patti (Bill) Henry, 3 brothers and 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was an avid sports fan. He spent many hours watching the St. Charles High School Saints, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Blackhawks.

In his quiet moments he enjoyed looking out his windows at the various wildbirds. Black and white movies from the 1920' and 30's were also a favorite pastime. During his active years, he enjoyed dancing and bowling with friends.

Visitation will be 12:30 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 23rd at Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Elgin.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at their website, www.yursfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Joseph M. Barberich for serving God and his country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor his memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of his L’Esprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.

Jack Fulmer (Adjutant Marine Corps League Naples, Florida)
Served In Military Together
