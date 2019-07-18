Joyce Ann Stevens



Born: February 21, 1931



Died: July 6, 2019



Joyce Ann Stevens (nee Rhoades), of St. Charles, age 88, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



She was born February 21, 1931 in Aurora, IL, to Dorothy Mildred Rhoades (nee Gord) and Albert Rhoades. She was united in marriage to Avery Leroy Stevens for 65 years and they loved each other dearly. In her words, "he called me the Mad Russian and that's how I knew he truly loved me." She loved to bake and Christmas time would be filled with days upon days of baking, to be able to gift her delicious goodies to others. Joyce took pride in canning their own fruits and vegetables, which they gathered from their garden. She was a talented seamstress, loved to read, and enjoyed book canvassing, creating beautiful photo albums. But most importantly, she cherished time loving on her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, always making time when they called or stopped by to say hello.



In her later years, she and Avery became the Cubs' number one fans and could be found watching and coaching every game the team played from their living room. That is, except for on Saturday nights when they would stay up extra late and fill their home with polka music from RFD TV. She was a steadfast and selfless wife. She believed that you should never take off your wedding ring because marriage is "until death do you part and in sickness and in health."



When Avery's health declined, she became the main caregiver for him, even putting her own health on hold to provide love, support, and care for him. Joyce had a relationship with Jesus Christ, her favorite passage of scripture was Psalm 23, and her family looks forward to being reunited again with her.When they were first married, Joyce was told she would never have children, but they leave quite the legacy. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Ron) Baker, David (Vicki) Stevens, Patricia (Tom) Smith, Diane (Herb) Erd; her grandchildren, Erik (Lacey), Vyncent, Christina (Roy), Cassie (Chris), Valerie (Joel), Michelle (Ben), Jennifer, Rachel (Patrick), Rebecca (Clint), Julie (Ryan), Ashley, and Samantha; her great grandchildren, Rain, Adrian, Dustan, Carson, Taylor, Evalynn, Lilian, Colton, Wyatt, Ellie, Elizabeth, Caleb, Scott, and Finley. Additionally, Joyce is survived by her two sisters, Darlene Wruck and Donna Bray.



In addition to her parents and husband Avery, Joyce was preceded in death by her four brothers, LaVerne Tuftee, Joseph Tuftee, Robert Tuftee, and Ronald Tuftee and a granddaughter Stephanie Erd.



A Celebration of Life for both Joyce and Avery will be held at the Sycamore Steam Power Show grounds on Friday, August 9th at 6pm, 27707 Lukens Road Sycamore, IL 60178. Dress will be casual.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Published in Kane County Chronicle on July 18, 2019