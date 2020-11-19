Joyce Ivon Lawyer
Born: May 8, 1939; in Marked Tree, AR
Died: November 15, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Joyce Ivon Lawyer, 81, of St. Charles passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 8, 1939 in Marked Tree, Arkansas the daughter of Joseph Lee and Pearl Veneda (nee Holt) Cockrum. Joyce was united in marriage to William Clinton Lawyer June 13, 1959 in St. Charles, IL.
Joyce was a longtime employee of West Electric/AT&T where she made many friends. While there she was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She loved spending time and baking special treats with her grandchildren. Joyce and her husband enjoyed many vacation trips together.
She is survived by her four children, Bradley Lawyer, Rev. Clint (Helen) Lawyer, Kimberly (Jeff) Nesslar and Brian (Kelly) Lawyer; nine grandchildren, Kelly (Joshua) Cabana, Kimmy (Carson) Ford, Benjamin (Maris) Lawyer, and William Lawyer, Richard and Anthony Nesslar, Shannon (Ashley) O?Neill, Michael Sean (Jenna) Lawyer, and Katelyn Lawyer; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Leighton, Elizabeth Kay, and Emma Kate; two brothers Mike (Judy) Cockrum and Dale Cockrum; and three sisters-in-law, Carol, Dorothy, and Elke Lawyer.
Joyce's children would like to note a special thank you to her wonderful caregiver Mila Spencer.
She is preceded in death by her husband William, her father, Joseph Lee and (Jenny) Cockrum, her mother Pearl Veneda McMullen, a brother, Joseph Cockrum and two sisters, Linda Flores and Alice Sanchez.
Due to COVID-19 and regulations regarding occupancy the Funeral services will be held private. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin, IL.
