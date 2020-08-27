Judith L. KenyonBorn: February 2, 1937; in West Chicago, ILDied: August 21, 2020; in Batavia, ILJudith "Judy" L. Kenyon, 83, of Batavia, IL passed away at home on Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on February 2, 1937 in West Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frederick and Dorothy (nee. Wilson) Risch. She was united in marriage to Robert Kenyon on January 14, 1956 in Geneva, IL.Judy was a gifted seamstress, actually turning her skills into a successful at-home business while her children were young. She then returned for a few years to the position of dental assistant before joining her husband in the family typography business. Judy finally found her niche when she entered the world of antiques, first becoming a dealer, then shop owner in Batavia. Using the knowledge gained over many years, she ultimately incorporated appraisals and estate sales into the mix. Judy loved all of nature's blessings, and spent countless hours enjoying the birds, deer and other creatures of the woods that would feed just outside her sunroom windows.Judy is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 64 years, Robert Kenyon; her three children, Curtis (Patricia) Kenyon, Laura (Joseph) Graver, and Tim Kenyon; her two grandchildren, Benjamin (Laura) Graver and Nicole (David) Dauphin; her four great-grandchildren, Ryder Dauphin, Colton Dauphin, Landon Graver, and Bryson Graver; one sister, Karen McConnaughay; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her two brothers, Charles Risch and Donald Risch.A celebration of Judy's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.