Judith L. Yonkovich



Born: May 23, 1961; in LaGrange, IL



Died: April 21, 2020; in Sugar Grove, IL



Judith L. Yonkovich, 58, of Sugar Grove, IL, passed away April 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous and brave fight with liver cancer.



Judy was born on May 23, 1961 in LaGrange, IL to Jack and Donna Mastney.



Judy devoted and lived her life for her son Matt, and was his #1 fan during his golf career.



Second to that was her loving heart for animals. From her childhood dogs to her beloved dog "Cody", to her most recent stray cat "Annie", animals somehow knew if they showed up at Judy's, they found their forever home.



Judy enjoyed her Real Estate adventures, but most of all family vacations to Maui, HI.



We would like to thank Dr. George, Dr. D'Souza, and The Oncology Staff at Northwestern Geneva, IL, and Seasons Hospice Naperville.



Judy is survived by her son Matt Yonkovich, her Mother Donna Mastney, her Sister Carole Forbes, her Nephew Matt Krump(Kelly), Niece Jamie Forbes, Great Nephew Aiden Krump, Great Niece Katie Krump, her Florida family, and many close neighbors and friends.



Judy was preceded in death by her Father Jack Mastney, Aunt Barbara Nielsen and Grandparents.



A Memorial/Celebration Of Life Service will be held on June 28th, 2020 at her Sugar Grove residence. Please arrive by 2:30pm. Memorial will begin at 3:00pm, Celebration of Life with dinner to follow. Judy wanted this to be fun, so bring your best memories of Judy along to share.





