Karen J. Anderson
Karen J. Anderson

Karen J. Anderson (nee Eide) 85, of Batavia, formerly of Johnsburg, IL., died peacefully at her daughter's home on June 16, 2020. Karen was born in Barrington, the daughter of Harriet and Melvin Eide. She grew up in Lake Zurich IL. and married her high school sweetheart Jack in 1954. They had a wonderful life together sharing their love of sports, bleeding that Cubbie blue, and summers filled with boating and fishing. But most importantly Karen cherished spending time with her family. She was a beautiful, gentle soul who always put the needs of others before her own. She had infinite patience and a big smile and kind word for everyone. Karen is survived by her children, Jan (Ralph) Pasquinelli, Bill (Marcie) Anderson, Lori Anderson, and Robert (Rena) Anderson, her grandchildren Anthony (Melissa) Pasquinelli, Elise Pasquinelli, Cecylia Anderson, Jackson Anderson, and her great-grandsons Jase and Wes Pasquinelli. Also, her brother James (Shari) Eide and sister-in-law Janet Anderson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years Jack Anderson, her sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Robert Bower, and her parents.

An outdoor memorial service honoring Karen will take place on Thursday, June 25th at 3:00 PM at Joyful Harvest Church, 5050 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg IL. All who loved Karen and her family are invited to attend the service where restrictions surrounding social distancing will be upheld. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fox Valley Special Recreation Association (https://www.fvsra.org)



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
