|
|
Karen A. Hahn-Van Hoose
Born: October 21, 1941; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: November 30, 2019; in Bradenton, FL
Karen A. Hahn-Van Hoose, age 78, of St. Charles, Illinois passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Blake Medical Center Hospital in Bradenton, Florida.
She was born October 21, 1941 in Elmhurst, Illinois to Raymond and Libby (nee Josephus) Glenke who preceded her in death, as well as her first husband, W. Kenneth Hahn.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" R. Van Hoose. She is also survived by her two children Allison (Robert Hess) Hahn and Bill (Beth) Hahn, her grandchildren: Emily Hess, Elaina, Keelyn, and Cade Hahn, her step-grandson, Steve Hess, and her step-great grandchildren, Arianna and Giovanni Hess. She is also survived by her stepchildren Scott (Michelle) Van Hoose and Wendy (Gabe) Delgado and step-grandchildren Alanna and Roman Delgado. She is further survived by her sisters Lynn (Jim) Sides and Pam (Ray) Shelor.
Karen attended York High School in Elmhurst, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois. She and one of her closest friends co-founded and ran the popular Gingerbread House Preschool in Lombard, Illinois. Karen was very active in the Lutheran Church throughout the years, especially with the TRI-Cs group, ringing bells, and singing in the choir. Karen had a soft spot in her heart for her grandchildren and looked forward to attending their many sporting and musical events and doing arts and crafts with them. Lastly, Karen had a tender heart for animals, especially her dog Trudy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street (corner of Rt. 64 and Rt. 25), St. Charles. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 from 9am until the time of the funeral service at 10am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 101 South 6th Avenue, St. Charles. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry at lutheranchurchcharities.org.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019