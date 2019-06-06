|
|
Karleen Lindgren
Karleen Lindgren age 63, life long resident of St. Charles, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born to Carl and Irma Lindgren in St. Charles, IL. She graduated from St. Charles High School in 1973.
She is survived by sisters; Sonja Schultz, Ingrid (John) Tant, three nieces and three nephews; Laura (Jeff) Oscarson, Lisa Schultz, Eric Tant, David (Angela) Schultz, Jim (Laura) Tant, Tina (Jeff) Woolbright, five great nieces, four great nephews, three great-great nieces, and life-long friends Alice Wilson, Kathy Loewen, Marianne Pluskowski, and Kathe Miner.
Karleen was preceded in death by her parents, and brother in law Marvin Schultz.
A Celebration of Karleen's life will be 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the St. Charles Moose Lodge.
Contributions may be made to a .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 6, 2019