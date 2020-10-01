1/
Kathleen Keiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Keiner

Born: April 28, 1936

Died: September 27, 2020

Kathleen "Kay" Keiner, claimed the promise of her Savior when she passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family, Sunday, September 27, 2020.

She was born April 28, 1936, in Aurora, IL, to loving parents, Morrill and Virginia (Campbell) Fraley.

She leaves three children: Paula Keiner, Dave (Kathy) Keiner and Chris Keiner; six grandchildren: Dan, Marie, Jacob, Emily, Alison and Adam Keiner; 3 siblings: Mary Fraley, Guy (Char)Fraley and Char Parrilli; many nieces, nephews and a community of friends.

She joins her mother Virginia Fraley Goodwin and father's Morrill Fraley and Ralph Goodwin; her husband Paul Edward Keiner; her sister,Ginny Fiene; a brother-in-law, Tim Parrilli; two nieces: Kathleen Parrilli and Jennifer Weber; a great-niece Callie Taber; mother and father-in-law, Adam and Mildred Keiner and sister-in-law, Margaret Saunders who preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL, from 4:30-7p.m. A Mass to celebrate her faith will begin at 11 a.m., with a time of visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Kay's name. Checks may be made to the "Kathleen Keiner Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes and memories may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can see Kay's full lifestory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Daniel Leonard
September 29, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Paula and family. Kay was one of a kind and will be missed by many that loved her.
Christina Clampitt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved