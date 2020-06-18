Kathleen T. Koubek
Kathleen T. "Kaye" Koubek, age 82, of Geneva, IL, formerly of Hometown, IL and Florida passed away June 12, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Malone Funeral Home, Geneva. (630) 232-8233.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
