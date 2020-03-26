|
Kathryn Zollers
Born: February 8, 1947
Died: March 16, 2020
Kathryn "Kathy" (Vaughan) Zollers, 73, died Monday, March 16th, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital as the result of a stroke.
Kathy was born in Fairbury, Illinois on February 8, 1947 to Vivian Jeanne (Moore) and Jerold Henry Vaughan. After graduating from Fairbury-Cropsey High School, she attended the University School of Beauty Culture in Bloomington where she became a licensed beautician. She worked at the Petite Beauty Shop in Fairbury until she married Richard E. "Mick" Zollers on October 22, 1967. The couple moved to Geneva, Illinois after a two week honeymoon on the East coast. She was a member of the Geneva Newcomer's Club for several years, did volunteer work at the Geneva Community Hospital, and later worked at the Kris Kringle Haus until 2006 when the business closed. She loved her bowling group, The Spare-O, and looked forward to Wednesday afternoons at the alley. Her family always came first and her children and grandson were her pride and joy. Keeping her home clean and the family well fed and cared for was always above her own needs. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and most every grocery shopping day would involve some time in the card section.
She always gave of herself and asked for very little.
She is survived by her husband, daughter Krista(Jeremy) Shipley, son Brett, grandson Tanner, as well as her two sisters Peggy Olson and Jill (Roger) Braun, and brothers Jerry (Carol), Danny (Peggy Marie), and David (Alice). She was preceded in death by her son Kurt, brother Jack, and her parents.
In keeping with her giving nature she was able to donate to Gift of Hope in order to help others. Those wishing to leave a memorial can donate to the . Due to current social gathering restrictions, a private funeral service for the immediate family is to be held at Yurs Funeral home in Geneva. A celebration of Kathy's life for all to attend will be planned at a future date.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020