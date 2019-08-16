|
Kenneth Calhoun
On Thursday August 8th, Kenneth Calhoun, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and coach passed away suddenly at the age of 56. Ken was a true friend to all and will forever be remembered for his contagious laugh, his caring heart and his helping hands. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Jennifer; son, Raymond (Jes); daughters Deborah (Kenny); Erin (Darren) Colleen, and his grandchildren Bella; Christine; Kylee and Paisley, along with his siblings Pam; Linda (Duke) Gilbert (Becky); Delbert (Jen); and Gary (Jen). Ken's memory will also be cherished by so many other people whose lives he touched.
A memorial service and tribute will be held on Saturday August 24th at 2 pm at the home of Frank Hernandez, 42W979 Main Street, Elburn.
Memorial donations in memory of Ken can be made to the at or 1-800-AHA-USA1.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2019