Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Calhoun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Calhoun Obituary
Kenneth Calhoun

On Thursday August 8th, Kenneth Calhoun, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and coach passed away suddenly at the age of 56. Ken was a true friend to all and will forever be remembered for his contagious laugh, his caring heart and his helping hands. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Jennifer; son, Raymond (Jes); daughters Deborah (Kenny); Erin (Darren) Colleen, and his grandchildren Bella; Christine; Kylee and Paisley, along with his siblings Pam; Linda (Duke) Gilbert (Becky); Delbert (Jen); and Gary (Jen). Ken's memory will also be cherished by so many other people whose lives he touched.

A memorial service and tribute will be held on Saturday August 24th at 2 pm at the home of Frank Hernandez, 42W979 Main Street, Elburn.

Memorial donations in memory of Ken can be made to the at or 1-800-AHA-USA1.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.