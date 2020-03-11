|
kristoffer martin
Born: May 31, 1981
Died: January 17, 2020
Kristoffer was born at Community Hospital in Geneva. He went to Western Avenue Grammar School in Geneva. Attended Coultrap Middle School and graduated in 1999 from Geneva High School. He was on the Geneva Tennis team, Geneva football team and the Schaumburg Kings midget AA traveling hockey team. He graduated from Elgin Community College with a degree in the culinary arts.
He worked at The Herrington, Mill Creek Golf Course, Aurora River Boat, Prairie Landing, Ruth Chris and Houlihans restaurants as a chef in Illinois. In Florida he worked at Mystic Dunes and Conch restaurants also as a chef.
He is survived by his father, Dr. Jack Martin (Suzanne Martin), his mother Mary-Jo Martin, his brother Dr. Brett Martin (Alexandra Martin), his sisters; Holly Findlay (Andrew Findlay), and Brook Martin, his paternal grandmother Dolores Violet Martin.
A celebration of life will be held at the Club Arcada Speak Easy on Saturday, March 28th from noon to 4PM.
Kris was an amazing kind person and a great chef. His family and friends will truly miss him.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2020