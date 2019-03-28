Lamont Lee Perington



Born: February 9, 1942; in Waukegan, IL



Died: February 20, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Lamont Lee Perington, age 77, of Maple Park, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Season's Hospice in Naperville after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born February 9, 1942 in Waukegan, the son of Philip and Marguerite (Smith) Perington.



Lee graduated from Kent College of Law and worked as an attorney in Geneva for 47 years. He loved practicing law because he truly enjoyed helping people. He was an active and longtime member of both the Kane County Bar Association and the Geneva Lion's Club. Lee had many hobbies, including flying, singing, playing guitar, traveling, and hiking. He was a humble man and was always thinking of others. He also enjoyed entertaining people and was fun to be around. Lee was a devoted family man and will be dearly missed.



Lee is survived by his wife Barbara (Rossman); daughter Joy (Michael) Miletic of North Aurora, grandchildren Amanda and Noah Miletic; sister Lorraine McDowell of Winthrop Harbor; sister-in-law Mildred Perington of Johnston, Iowa; and many dear nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death his parents, brother Neil, and son Jeffrey.



A visitation for Lee will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00pm until the time of his memorial service at 3:00 pm at United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, Geneva with Pastor Esther Lee officiating.



Burial will be held privately at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lee's name to one of the following organizations would be appreciated: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Geneva Lions Club, or United Methodist Church of Geneva.



Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. Information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary