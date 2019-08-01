|
|
Larry Gene Ford
Born: November 3, 1943
Died: July 22, 2019
Larry Gene Ford was born in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday, November 3, 1943. He went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019 after a lengthy battle with leukemia.
Larry came to Durant from St. Charles, Illinois in 1977.He moved his family from St. Charles to Durant OK to join the leadership team of US Motors. He was a tool and die maker by trade but rose to highest levels of leadership in privately owned businesses as well as international corporations. He loved to fish and he was an extremely talented musician - although he hid that talent primarily after moving to Durant.
He was preceded in death by his eternal love, Janice Marie Roth Ford; his mother Ireta Maine; biological father Avery L. Ford; step-father Howard Maine; granddaughter Kimberly Ford; sister-in-law June Long; brother-in-laws Larry Roth and Maurice French.
Survivors include his sons Roger Ford and wife Tammy of The Woodlands, TX; Howard Ford of Atoka, OK; Scott Ford and wife Tammy of Durant, OK; in-laws; Judy (Larry) Roth of Springfield, IL; Bill and Janice Roth of Springfield, IL; Frank and Linda Roth of St. Peters, MO; Jack Roth of Durant, OK; brothers Jerry Ford of St. Charles, IL; Jim Maine and wife Denise of Keller, TX; Rich Maine and wife Kris of St. Charles, IL; sister Nancy French of St. Charles, IL; grandchildren Linzie Ford of Durant, OK; Leslie Ford of Durant, OK; Ashley Ford Oklahoma City, OK; Cody Ford of Atoka, OK; Christian Ford of Houston, TX; Sarah Ford of the Woodlands, TX; Ann Marie Mickson of Jacksonville, FL; Tiffany Robinson of Durant, OK; Tabatha Ford of Durant, OK; Tamra Maurais of Leavenworth, KS and also leaves behind the legacy of 16 great grandchildren and dear friend Pam Manners of Calera, OK.
A memorial service was held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Monterey Chapel, 224 S. 9th, Durant, Oklahoma 74701 with Bro. Trent Rose officiating. In memory of Larry please make contributions to the or .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019