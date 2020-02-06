Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry James Obituary
Larry James

Born: July 2, 1944

Died: February 3, 2020

Larry "Swede" James, age 75, of Elburn, passed away February 3, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.

He was born July 2, 1944 in Knoxville, IA, to proud parents, Charles and Dorothy (Lane) James.

He is survived by two children: Kelly Anderson and John (Diane) Konen; two grandchildren: Colton James (Samantha) Anderson and Ashley D. (Mario) Konen; two great-grandchildren: Cayden James Anderson and Oliver Michael Anderson; four siblings: Deloris (Jim) O'Connell, Dixie (Richard) Schroder, JoAnn Creiger and Charlene (Vic) Wardlow; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends the world over.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy James; one brother Paul James in infancy and a son Christopher James.

A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A celebration of his life will be planned for the Summer of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Swede's name. Checks may be made to the "Larry James Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -