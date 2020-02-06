|
|
Larry James
Born: July 2, 1944
Died: February 3, 2020
Larry "Swede" James, age 75, of Elburn, passed away February 3, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.
He was born July 2, 1944 in Knoxville, IA, to proud parents, Charles and Dorothy (Lane) James.
He is survived by two children: Kelly Anderson and John (Diane) Konen; two grandchildren: Colton James (Samantha) Anderson and Ashley D. (Mario) Konen; two great-grandchildren: Cayden James Anderson and Oliver Michael Anderson; four siblings: Deloris (Jim) O'Connell, Dixie (Richard) Schroder, JoAnn Creiger and Charlene (Vic) Wardlow; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends the world over.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy James; one brother Paul James in infancy and a son Christopher James.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A celebration of his life will be planned for the Summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Swede's name. Checks may be made to the "Larry James Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020