Laura Roetzer

Laura Roetzer Obituary
Laura Roetzer

Laura Roetzer, age 66 of St. Charles, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Laura was the beloved daughter of the late William and the late Priscilla Roetzer. Cherished sister of Linda (Dave) Zipfel, Richard (Katherine) Roetzer, Elizabeth Malone, Bob (Jocelyn) Roetzer and the late Marcy Roetzer. Fond aunt of Laura K., Eric, Jennifer, Jesse, Lauren, Emma, Casey, Emma and the late Matthew and the late Alexandra. Great aunt of nephews Max and Sam.

Arrangements handled by DuPage Cremations and Memorial Chapel.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
