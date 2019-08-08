|
|
Leslee Jelm
Leslee was born July 29th, 1941 in Ottawa Illinois. She was the daughter of James and Dorthea Brydon.
Leslee is survived by her children, Matthew Jelm of Litchfield Park, AZ and Lori (and Matt) Brumbaugh of Edina, MN, her grandchildren, Sam, Caroline, and Luke Brumbaugh, and her sister, Bonnie Ahrendsen of Cleveland, TN and many life long friends.
Leslee was an elementary school teacher and then a homemaker in St. Charles, IL. She most enjoyed gardening, her PEO sisterhood, and studying the bible. She was an active member at Redeemer Bible Church in Minnetonka, MN.
Funeral services will be held Thursday August 15th at 11:00 AM at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave S. Minneapolis, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Redeemer Bible Church (16205 MN-7, Minnetonka MN 55345). or Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org/) www.GILLBROTHERS.com 612-861-6088
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019