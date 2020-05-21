Leung Liu



Born: September 24, 1936



Died: May 8, 2020



Leung Liu, age 83, of Sugar Grove, Illinois passed away May 8, 2020.



Leung was a brave presence for his family in many ways throughout all his years.



Leung Liu was born on September 24, 1936 in Hong Kong. As an adventurous teenager, Leung enjoyed riding his bike, swimming, and dancing.



After graduating from High School, Leung returned to Hong Kong to study electronics and graduated from Technical College there. Leung met his beautiful bride at her parent's nursery in Hong Kong, and soon they were married and welcomed three sons into the world. Leung started his own electronics business in Hong Kong, which thrived in the new television age of the 1960s.



In 1970, Leung immigrated to America with his young family and opened a restaurant in the heart of the business district near Chicago O'Hare Airport. As a business owner, he befriended everyone, from those who emigrated from Asia to the hungry souls who came to the back of the restaurant.



Leung made sure all his sons were able to attend the college of their choice, and he was blessed to see all of them marry and have families of their own. With his love of cooking, Leung opened a second restaurant in Downers Grove, Illinois during the 1990s before finally retiring.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years Shuk Fun Liu; his three sons Kai Man (Ruby), Kai Leung (Lucy), and Kai Tak (Alisa); and six grandchildren Marie, Stephanie, Rebekah, Kyla, Sean, and Kaitlin who all have college dreams of their own.





