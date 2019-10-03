|
Liborio F. Cavallaro
Born: November 27, 1946; in Lynn, MA
Died: September 27, 2019; in Geneva, IL
Liborio F. Cavallaro, 72, of Geneva, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born November 27, 1946 in Lynn, Massachusetts. The son of the late Frank and Genevieve Cavallaro.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tara Kozlowski of Geneva, and Kara Cavallaro of Seattle, Washington; and his grandson, John Kozlowski. Also, his sister, Sandra Cavallaro of Nahant, Mass.
Before his retirement he was employed by Comprehensive Pharmacy Services. Liborio loved playing golf, smoking cigars, drinking bourbon and spending time with friends. He loved playing cards, especially cribbage. But, his real love was spoiling his grandson John.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 West State Street (Rte 38) Geneva. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Geneva. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to .
To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019