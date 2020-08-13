1/1
Linda Goodwin
Linda Goodwin

Born: July 1, 1942

Died: August 5, 2020

Linda Goodwin passed away peacefully August 5, 2020, with her husband and family at her side.

Daughter of Freal and Evelyn Fletcher, Linda was born July 1, 1942, in Long Beach CA. After the war she was raised in North Platte NE. She graduated in nutrition and dietetics from Kansas State University in 1964. She married Robert Goodwin August 22, 1964 and lived in Minneapolis until moving to St Charles IL in 1969.

Linda worked as a clinical dietitian for Sherman Hospital in Elgin for 20 years and later in an administrative position at the American Dietetic Association in Chicago for 10 years. She was active in the Congregational Church in St Charles and later Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband Robert and siblings Marilyn Berryman, Jerry Fletcher, Susan Steele, and many dear nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Martin in 2017.

A Memorial Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., August 15, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 East Main Street, St Charles IL 60174.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be private.

Donations in Linda's memory may be made to, American Cancer Society or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St Charles IL.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
